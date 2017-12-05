

CTV Windsor





A Chatham man is getting half of a $6.1-million lottery prize, but his former live-in girlfriend is still fighting for a portion of the money.

Maurice Thibeault , 46, allegedly tried to claim the winning ticket from the Sept. 20 draw, five days after moving out of the home he was living in with Denise Robertson.

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation has completed its prize claim review. OLG officials verified that the ticket in question was purchased by Thibeault and will proceed to pay him about $3.07 million of the prize around Dec. 30, 2017.

Robertson’s lawyer Steve Pickard says they did not dispute the fact that he should get half of the prize.

Robertson claims Thibeault told her a Lotto 6/49 ticket was not a winner before moving out of their home. She apparently caught wind of the situation when she found out, through mutual friends, that he had quit his job.

“I think given the facts that we have, she is entitled to half,” says Pickard.

The couple is said to have been living together for over two years, and was known to regularly buy lottery tickets.

The other half of the prize, which is in dispute, will be paid into court in 45 days unless the parties resolve the matter privately or choose to take part in the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario’s lottery dispute arbitration process.

OLG officials say its prize claim review process is in place to ensure OLG pays the right prize to the right person.