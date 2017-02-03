

Chatham, CTV Windsor





A 65 year old Chatham man has been sentenced to 30 days in jail after pleading guilty to sexual assault.

Bryce Ladd was sentenced on Wednesday in a Chatham provincial courtroom after pleading guilty to a sexual assault on December 20th.

Besides jail time, Ladd must give a DNA sample and he will be put on sex offender registry list for ten years. Ladd will also be banned from owning a weapon for five years.

Ladd was arrested after a Chatham woman complained to police that a man grabbed her breast on a city street in broad daylight last summer.

At the time the woman told CTV news she had lost her sense of security.

Her identity is protected by the courts.