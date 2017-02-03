Featured
Chatham man gets jail time for sexual assault
Chatham, CTV Windsor
Published Friday, February 3, 2017 3:30PM EST
A 65 year old Chatham man has been sentenced to 30 days in jail after pleading guilty to sexual assault.
Bryce Ladd was sentenced on Wednesday in a Chatham provincial courtroom after pleading guilty to a sexual assault on December 20th.
Besides jail time, Ladd must give a DNA sample and he will be put on sex offender registry list for ten years. Ladd will also be banned from owning a weapon for five years.
Ladd was arrested after a Chatham woman complained to police that a man grabbed her breast on a city street in broad daylight last summer.
At the time the woman told CTV news she had lost her sense of security.
Her identity is protected by the courts.
