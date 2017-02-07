

CTV Windsor





A Chatham man has been found guilty of a rare bigamy charge that dates back to 2013.

Timothy Mielczarek, 45, was convicted of the offence in a Chatham courtroom on Monday and will be sentenced on Feb. 15.

The court ruled Mielczarek married his second wife while he was still married to his first and lied about being divorced.

The maximum penalty for bigamy in Canada is five years imprisonment.