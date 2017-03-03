

CTV Windsor





A 35-year-old Chatham man has died after a collision on Bloomfield Road Thursday night.

Chatham-Kent police were called to the crash on Bloomfield Road, north of Middle Line around 8:40 p.m.

Police say the northbound car, driven by the Chatham man, appeared to have lost control and crossed into the on-coming lane where a Merlin woman was driving southbound.

As a result of the collision, the man suffered injuries that took his life, say police.

The woman has serious, but non-life threatening injuries and remains in the hospital.

The collision remains under investigation by the Chatham-Kent Police Service Traffic Management Unit.