Chatham man dies in crash on Bloomfield Road
File photo of a Chatham-Kent police cruiser in Chatham, Ont., Feb. 17, 2013. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Friday, March 3, 2017 10:00AM EST
A 35-year-old Chatham man has died after a collision on Bloomfield Road Thursday night.
Chatham-Kent police were called to the crash on Bloomfield Road, north of Middle Line around 8:40 p.m.
Police say the northbound car, driven by the Chatham man, appeared to have lost control and crossed into the on-coming lane where a Merlin woman was driving southbound.
As a result of the collision, the man suffered injuries that took his life, say police.
The woman has serious, but non-life threatening injuries and remains in the hospital.
The collision remains under investigation by the Chatham-Kent Police Service Traffic Management Unit.
