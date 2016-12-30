Featured
Chatham man charged for allegedly assaulting cab driver
The Chatham-Kent police crest is seen on a uniform in Chatham, Ont. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Friday, December 30, 2016 1:12PM EST
A 44-year-old man faces charges after a cab driver in Chatham was assaulted.
Chatham-Kent police were called to Joseph Street around 8 p.m. Thursday after a cabbie alleged he was assaulted.
The driver sustained non-life threatening injuries.
A Chatham man has been charged with assault causing bodily harm.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.