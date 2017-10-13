Chatham man charged after fatal head-on crash on Queen’s Line
Queens Line is closed between Highway 401 and Sinclair Road after a fatal crash in Chatham, Ont., on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017. (Sacha Long / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Friday, October 13, 2017 9:59AM EDT
A 22-year-old Chatham man has been charged with criminal negligence causing death after a fatal head-on crash.
It took place around 6 a.m. on Tuesday emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle collision on Queen’s Line, west of Sinclair Road in Tilbury.
One driver, a 24-year-old Wyoming man died after the crash.
The other driver, Jesse Ostapec, 22, from Chatham, remains in the hospital with serious injuries, but is expected to recover.
Ostapec was arrested and charged with criminal negligence causing death. He was released from custody with a court date of Nov. 1.
The investigation remains on-going by the Chatham-Kent Police Service Traffic Management Unit.