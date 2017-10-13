

A 22-year-old Chatham man has been charged with criminal negligence causing death after a fatal head-on crash.

It took place around 6 a.m. on Tuesday emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle collision on Queen’s Line, west of Sinclair Road in Tilbury.

One driver, a 24-year-old Wyoming man died after the crash.

The other driver, Jesse Ostapec, 22, from Chatham, remains in the hospital with serious injuries, but is expected to recover.

Ostapec was arrested and charged with criminal negligence causing death. He was released from custody with a court date of Nov. 1.

The investigation remains on-going by the Chatham-Kent Police Service Traffic Management Unit.