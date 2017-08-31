

CTV Windsor





A 25-year-old Chatham man has been charged with assault after allegedly spitting on a motel worker.

It happened Wednesday at the Flamingo Motel on Grand Avenue East.

Chatham-Kent police say the accused and his brother were denied a room to rent the evening before because the brother had allegedly trespassed on the property in the past.

The next day the accused returned to the motel, got in an argument and spat on a staff member.