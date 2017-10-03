Chatham-Kent to host international curling event
CTV Windsor
Published Tuesday, October 3, 2017 9:32AM EDT
An international curling event is coming to Chatham-Kent.
Council on Monday voted 16-1 in favour of spending $160,000 to host a 2018 Pinty’s Elite 10 Grand Slam of Curling event.
It will feature some of the world’s top curlers and Olympic champions.
Council also approved other host requirements, including $10,000 for marketing expenses to promote the event and $40,000 to assist the organizing committee.
Councillor Steve Pinsonneault was the sole ‘no’ vote, proclaiming a philosophical issue with sponsoring a sports event and expressing concerns that there may not be a great return on investment.
But those who supported the event said it will help put a positive spotlight on Chatham-Kent.
The Grand Slam curling event will be broadcast on Sportsnet.
It is tentatively set to be held Sept. 25-30, 2018, exactly one week after the 2018 International Plowing Match and Rural Expo.