An international curling event is coming to Chatham-Kent.

Council on Monday voted 16-1 in favour of spending $160,000 to host a 2018 Pinty’s Elite 10 Grand Slam of Curling event.

It will feature some of the world’s top curlers and Olympic champions.

Council also approved other host requirements, including $10,000 for marketing expenses to promote the event and $40,000 to assist the organizing committee.

Councillor Steve Pinsonneault was the sole ‘no’ vote, proclaiming a philosophical issue with sponsoring a sports event and expressing concerns that there may not be a great return on investment.

But those who supported the event said it will help put a positive spotlight on Chatham-Kent.

The Grand Slam curling event will be broadcast on Sportsnet.

It is tentatively set to be held Sept. 25-30, 2018, exactly one week after the 2018 International Plowing Match and Rural Expo.