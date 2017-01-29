

Chatham-Kent residents are invited to have their say on this year's municipal budget, which has a proposed 1.96 per cent tax increase.

Public meetings have already taken place in Wallaceburg, Thamesville and Tilbury. There is one more scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 2 at the Active Lifestyle Centre in Chatham.

Councillor Derek Robertson is this year's budget chair. He tells CTV News that there will be no cuts to municipal services, but he still wants the public to be involved.

Budget deliberations will begin on Wednesday, Feb. 1 in the council chambers at the Civic Centre.