A Chatham man is in trouble with the law, facing a number of charges including resisting arrest.

The 35-year-old had eight outstanding warrants for numerous criminal offences and officers spotted the suspect Wednesday afternoon on Gray Street at 2:30 p.m.

While they were searching for him, he was seen running through backyards and jumping over fences to evade police.

Eventually an officer located the man and told him he was under arrest for the warrants.

When instructed to place his hands behind his back, he refused to do so and became agitated and aggressive toward the officer.

Officers say the man was Tasered which allowed police to handcuff him.

As the officer was conducting a search of the man, he pulled away and ran from the officer. However, he was caught a short distance away.

He was arrested and charged with resist arrest and escape lawful custody, in addition to the warrants.

He was transported to Chatham-Kent Police Service Headquarters where he has been held for a bail hearing.