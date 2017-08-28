

CTV Windsor





A Chatham-Kent police sergeant has pleaded guilty to one count of fraud over $5,000.

Robert Mugridge, 52, entered the plea in Superior Court in Chatham on Monday.

Mugridge will be sentenced on Jan. 9, 2018.

Mugridge was initially charged with 47 counts of fraud under $5,000 and three counts of fraud over $5,000 after a 2014 investigation by London police at the request of former Chatham Kent police chief Dennis Poole.

The other charges in the investigation have also been put over until Jan. 9, 2018.

In February, Mugridge pleaded guilty to 50 counts of discreditable conduct during a police act disciplinary hearing.

At the hearing, lawyers representing the crown said Mugridge would continually ask family and friends for loans totaling tens of thousands of dollars while in uniform.

The crown alleged Mugridge would make up different stories on why he needed the money.

Those stories included support for his drug addicted sister, a son’s illness, his son’s university tuition, even a new furnace and fence.

The majority of the money has never been repaid. In fact, Mugridge’s defense lawyer said he has declared bankruptcy.

Mugridge has been suspended with pay since he was formally charged in 2015.

The crown and defense lawyers both agreed to a joint submission for his dismissal from the Chatham-Kent Police Service.