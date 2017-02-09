Featured
Chatham-Kent police seize $95K in drugs after high-risk traffic stop
Police seized cocaine, methamphetamine and marijuana in Chatham-Kent. (Courtesy Chatham-Kent police)
Published Thursday, February 9, 2017 11:15AM EST
Last Updated Thursday, February 9, 2017 11:26AM EST
Three people were arrested and Chatham-Kent police seized $95,000 in drugs after a high risk traffic stop.
Police initiated the traffic stop Tuesday night on Queens Line near the Dillon Road as part of an ongoing drug trafficking investigation.
As a result of the stop, the Chatham-Kent police intelligence section executed a search warrant which resulted in the seizure of cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana and cash.
A 24-year-old Sarnia woman, 21-year-old Chatham man, 26-year-old Sarnia man have been arrested and charged with drug related offences.
They remain in custody pending a bail hearing.
