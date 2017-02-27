

CTV Windsor





A robbery investigation in Chatham-Kent took a turn over the weekend.

Police identified a suspect in a surveillance photo taken at Charlies Variety and have now cleared the suspect.

Police have now released photos of a different suspect.

Police say the holdup occurred Feb. 21.

Police say the suspect was holding a weapon and demanded cash from an employee.

A physical altercation broke out and the employee was cut.

Chatham-Kent police urge anyone with any information to contact the Chatham Criminal Investigations Branch or Crime Stoppers.