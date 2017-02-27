Featured
Chatham-Kent police seek robbery suspect
Chatham-Kent police seek a suspect after a robbery at Charlies Variety. (Courtesy Chatham-Kent police)
Published Monday, February 27, 2017 4:51PM EST
A robbery investigation in Chatham-Kent took a turn over the weekend.
Police identified a suspect in a surveillance photo taken at Charlies Variety and have now cleared the suspect.
Police have now released photos of a different suspect.
Police say the holdup occurred Feb. 21.
Police say the suspect was holding a weapon and demanded cash from an employee.
A physical altercation broke out and the employee was cut.
Chatham-Kent police urge anyone with any information to contact the Chatham Criminal Investigations Branch or Crime Stoppers.
