

CTV Windsor





Chatham-Kent police are asking for the public’s help in locating the owner of military medals that were turned over by a concerned citizen.

Police would like to find the rightful owner of the medals which were turned into headquarters on Monday, Oct 2nd.

If anyone recognizes these medals or if you are the owner, please contact the non-emergency telephone number of the Chatham-Kent Police Service at 519-352-1234. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.