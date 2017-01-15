

CTV Windsor





A man was arrested early Sunday in Chatham, on several outstanding warrants related to the Sex Offender Registry.

Police say they attended a residence on Semenyn Avenue around 3 a.m. While there, officers located a male inside who was wanted on the warrants related to Christopher’s Law.

This law established the Sex Offender Registry, created as a result of the abduction and murder of 11-year-old Christopher Stephenson from a mall in Brampton by a convicted sex offender.

The law states tha police forces require access to information about the whereabouts of sex offenders in order to assist them in maintaining community safety.

A 34-year-old Chatham man has been charged with five counts of failing to comply with a recognizance, two counts of failing to report, and one count of failing to comply with order. He has been held in custody for a bail hearing.