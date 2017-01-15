Featured
Chatham-Kent police nab man on warrant related to sex offender registry
CTV Windsor
Published Sunday, January 15, 2017 11:53AM EST
A man was arrested early Sunday in Chatham, on several outstanding warrants related to the Sex Offender Registry.
Police say they attended a residence on Semenyn Avenue around 3 a.m. While there, officers located a male inside who was wanted on the warrants related to Christopher’s Law.
This law established the Sex Offender Registry, created as a result of the abduction and murder of 11-year-old Christopher Stephenson from a mall in Brampton by a convicted sex offender.
The law states tha police forces require access to information about the whereabouts of sex offenders in order to assist them in maintaining community safety.
A 34-year-old Chatham man has been charged with five counts of failing to comply with a recognizance, two counts of failing to report, and one count of failing to comply with order. He has been held in custody for a bail hearing.
