Chatham-Kent police find owner of military medals
Most Medals (Courtesy CKPS)
CTV Windsor
Published Tuesday, October 3, 2017 7:22AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, October 4, 2017 10:47AM EDT
Chatham-Kent police believe the rightful owner has stepped up to claim military medals.
Police on Monday issued a plea to help locate the owner of the medals that were turned over by a concerned citizen on Monday.
On Tuesday evening, police say the owner of the medals attended the police station and positively identified the medal replicas as theirs.
The Chatham-Kent Police Service says it thanks everyone who shared this information and assisted in finding the rightful owner.