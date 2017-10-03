

Chatham-Kent police believe the rightful owner has stepped up to claim military medals.

Police on Monday issued a plea to help locate the owner of the medals that were turned over by a concerned citizen on Monday.

On Tuesday evening, police say the owner of the medals attended the police station and positively identified the medal replicas as theirs.

The Chatham-Kent Police Service says it thanks everyone who shared this information and assisted in finding the rightful owner.