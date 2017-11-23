

CTV Windsor





Another reminder from the OPP to be aware of deer.

This time, it’s from Chatham-Kent OPP after officers investigated 22 motor vehicle collisions involving deer this year.

Police say fortunately, no personal injuries were reported in any of these collisions.

Essex County OPP released a similar warning last week after investigating 19 vehicle crashes involving deer since Nov. 1.

The OPP are offering drivers the following tips:

-Be especially attentive from sunset to midnight and during the hours shortly before and after sunrise. These are high risk times for deer-vehicle collisions.

-Drive with caution when moving through areas known to have a large deer population. Remember if you see one deer, others are likely nearby as they often travel in herds.

-When driving at night, use high beam headlights in the absence of oncoming traffic. The high beams will better illuminate the eyes of deer on or near the roadway.

-The slower you drive in deer populated areas, the more time you will have to react if one crosses your vehicles path.

-Brake firmly when you notice a deer in or near your path, but stay in your lane. DON'T VEER FOR DEER.

-Always wear your seat belt.

-Slow down, stay in control and stay alert.

If you're involved in a collision with a deer, or any other animal, which results in personal injury to you or your passenger(s) and/or where the vehicle damage apparently exceeds $2,000, you must report the collision to police.