A crackdown on driving violations resulted in 42 highway traffic act charges being laid by Chatham-Kent provincial police on Highway 401.

The detachment took part in the wider OPP initiative conducting a zero tolerance on the "big-four" violations - including impaired and distracted driving.

Officers issued 37 distracted driving charges and five careless driving charges during the blitz which started on Thursday and wrapped up on Sunday.