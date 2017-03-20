Featured
Chatham-Kent OPP crackdown on driving violations
Published Monday, March 20, 2017 4:20PM EDT
A crackdown on driving violations resulted in 42 highway traffic act charges being laid by Chatham-Kent provincial police on Highway 401.
The detachment took part in the wider OPP initiative conducting a zero tolerance on the "big-four" violations - including impaired and distracted driving.
Officers issued 37 distracted driving charges and five careless driving charges during the blitz which started on Thursday and wrapped up on Sunday.
