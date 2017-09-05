

Three drivers have had their licences suspended after being charged with stunt driving in Chatham-Kent over the Labour Day weekend.

The OPP charged a 20-year-old man from Brampton after an officer clocked his vehicle speeding in excess of 160 kilometres an hour on Highway 401 near Charing Cross Road around 2:45 a.m. on Saturday.

A 26-year-old man from Blenheim was charged after an officer spotted his vehicle travelling at over 150 km/hr on Highway 401 near Duart Road around 5:15 p.m. on Saturday.

A 20-year-old London man was also charged after an OPP officer observed his vehicle speeding at over 150 km/hr on highway 401 near Scane Road around 12 a.m. on Monday.

Chatham-Kent OPP would like to remind drivers that stunt driving or racing is one of the most serious and reckless forms of aggressive driving, and it puts everyone on the road at serious risk of injury or death.

The penalties for driving 50 km/hr or more over the speed limit are an immediate seven-day licence suspension and seven-day vehicle impoundment, upon conviction, $2000 to $10,000 fine, six demerit points, up to six months jail, up to two years licence suspension for a first conviction.