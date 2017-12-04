

CTV Windsor





The transportation landscape in Chatham is about to change.

Radio Cabs is calling it quits. The company says it will end operations at the end of 2016 and the owner says it is because of the provincial government’s decision to increase the minimum wage.

Currently at $11.60 an hour, the minimum wage will rise under the legislation to $14 an hour on Jan. 1, with the increase to $15 coming in 2019.

Chatham-Kent Mayor Randy Hope is again discussing the idea of having Uber operate in the municipality.

But at least one councillor thinks Uber is not a good fit for the community.

Michael Bondy says there are two other taxi companies in Chatham-Kent, even with Radio Cabs calling it quits.

Bondy feels there is not enough demand to support another ride sharing outfit, and he believes Uber is better suited for large cities.

To date, Uber has not released a business plan to expand into Chatham.