

CTV Windsor





The Chatham-Kent health unit has issued a boil water advisory for the area serviced by the South Drinking Water Syetem, which will affect 12,000 customers.

Municipal water from right around Rondeau Park down to the outside of Wheatley and areas to the south of the 401 are primarily affected, according to April Riedtdyk, the General Manager of health and family services.

The medical officer of health, Dr. David Colby, is advising consumers to bring the water to a rolling boil for at least one minute prior to using it for domestic purposes such as drinking, making infant formula and juice, brushing teeth washing foods and making ice.

The advisory has been issued due to a loss in pressure in the drinking water system.

This advisory will be in place until the Health Unit receives results from two consecutive tests of samples taken at least 24 hours apart.

Pre-recorded updates can be obtained by calling 519.436.3249

For more information call April Rietdyk, General Manager, Health & Family Services at 519.352.7270