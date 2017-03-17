

CTV Windsor





Immunization clinics in Chatham-Kent are filling up quickly.

Officials with the health unit say just over 600 students still need to update their immunization records, or face suspension as of April 4.

The clinic on Tuesday in Tilbury is 70 per cent full at this time.

The clinic in Wallaceburg next Thursday is already at 85 per cent capacity and the last one in Chatham on Monday, March 27 is 90 per cent full.

Almost 2,000 suspension notices were mailed out to parents of students in mid-January.

To report shots, book an appointment or for more information, call the immunization intake line at 519-355-1071 x5900. Shots can also be reported online at http://www.chatham-kent.ca/vaccinations or faxed to 519-355-0848.

Exemptions are also available upon request.