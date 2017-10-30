

CTV Windsor





The cause of a nearly half-million dollar house fire in Chatham-Kent is undetermined.

Fire crews and police were called out to a home at 20323 Duart Road after 10 p.m. on Saturday when smoke was seen coming from the single family dwelling.

Fire officials say crews from Station 10, Orford arrived on scene within ten minutes and were met by a developing fire with flames beginning to show from the side of the home. They requested further help from Station 11, Ridgetown.

The owner was confirmed to be out at the time and crews determined the fire had been burning for some time within the home.

Damage has been estimated at $450,000.

Officials say determining a cause of the fire is challenging due to the severity of the damage and unsafe nature of the structure.