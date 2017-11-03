

CTV Windsor





Ongoing flooding along Lake Erie in Chatham-Kent will be addressed at the next municipal council meeting.

As we reported a week ago, high winds and lake levels are sending waves crashing onto homes and cottages near Erieau.

A report will be presented to Council on Monday asking that infrastructure and engineering services give homeowners more help.

So far, the municipality has installed more than 100 concrete blocks to direct flood water through certain sections of Erie Shore Drive.

Chatham-Kent councillor Trevor Thompson says there are two issues -- the wave action and water staying on shore.

Thompson tells CTV News this has been a 20 year issue and he wants help for the people who live in the 110 homes along Erie Shores Drive.

But Thompson says there is only so much the municipality can do. He wants other levels of government to help.