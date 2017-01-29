Featured
Chatham-Kent council holding budget sessions this week
Residents of Chatham-Kent are invited to have their say at a meeting in Chatham about the municipal budget on Feb. 1, 2017. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
Published Sunday, January 29, 2017 4:14PM EST
Last Updated Monday, January 30, 2017 11:45AM EST
Chatham-Kent council will be holding budget sessions this week.
Public meetings have already taken place in Wallaceburg, Thamesville and Chatham.
Councillor Derek Robertson is this year's budget chair. He tells CTV News that there will be no cuts to municipal services, but he still wants the public to be involved.
Budget deliberations will begin on Wednesday, Feb. 1 in the council chambers at the Civic Centre.
