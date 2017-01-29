

CTV Windsor





Chatham-Kent council will be holding budget sessions this week.

Public meetings have already taken place in Wallaceburg, Thamesville and Chatham.

Councillor Derek Robertson is this year's budget chair. He tells CTV News that there will be no cuts to municipal services, but he still wants the public to be involved.

Budget deliberations will begin on Wednesday, Feb. 1 in the council chambers at the Civic Centre.