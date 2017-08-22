

Chatham-Kent council is asking the province to step-in and stop construction of a wind farm in North Kent.

The move follows continued complaints from a water rights group of farmers called Water Wells First.

It is the same group that set up blockades last week to prevent work crews from operating pile drivers to support wind turbines.

Group spokesperson Kevin Jakubec claims the activity is stirring up turbidity of well water at nearby farms.

Jakubec is worried about the possible release of heavy metals into the drinking water.

A meeting is scheduled for Thursday between officials from the Ontario Ministry of Environment and administration of Chatham-Kent.