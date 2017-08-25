Chatham hotel converting into seniors’ housing
Travelodge in Chatham-Kent, Ont., on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2017. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Friday, August 25, 2017 1:00PM EDT
It appears the city of Chatham is losing a hotel after council approved a land re-zoning application.
The plan is to convert either the Comfort Inn or Travelodge hotel into seniors' housing.
A decision as to which of the neighbouring hotels has yet to be made.
The re-zoning application was approved by Council this week.
According to a planning report, the hotel that remains will be upgraded and rebranded.
The Comfort Inn has recently been renovated in the last couple of years.