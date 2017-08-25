

CTV Windsor





It appears the city of Chatham is losing a hotel after council approved a land re-zoning application.

The plan is to convert either the Comfort Inn or Travelodge hotel into seniors' housing.

A decision as to which of the neighbouring hotels has yet to be made.

The re-zoning application was approved by Council this week.

According to a planning report, the hotel that remains will be upgraded and rebranded.

The Comfort Inn has recently been renovated in the last couple of years.