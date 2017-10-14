

CTV Windsor





Some residents are being evacuated following a toxic fire near Chatham's downtown core Saturday afternoon.

Not many details are known at this time, but firefighters are battling a fire at 61 Thames Street area.

Residents who live nearby are being told to close their windows and avoid the area.

Witnesses say the fire started slowly about around 2 p.m., but continued to escalate into a full blown blaze.

Chatham-Kent fire officials say the building is home to a military surplus store and a hot tub supplier.

The area will remain closed for several hours.

Residents say it's an army surplus building. Drones can be seen in the sky in this footage. #CKLW pic.twitter.com/xbNiRRFhXb — Kimberley N Johnson (@KimberleyNJ) October 14, 2017

