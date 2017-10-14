Chatham firefighters battling toxic blaze near downtown
Chatham fire on Oct. 14, 2017 (Kimberley N Johnson/AM800)
CTV Windsor
Published Saturday, October 14, 2017 3:17PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, October 14, 2017 3:27PM EDT
Some residents are being evacuated following a toxic fire near Chatham's downtown core Saturday afternoon.
Not many details are known at this time, but firefighters are battling a fire at 61 Thames Street area.
Residents who live nearby are being told to close their windows and avoid the area.
Witnesses say the fire started slowly about around 2 p.m., but continued to escalate into a full blown blaze.
Chatham-Kent fire officials say the building is home to a military surplus store and a hot tub supplier.
The area will remain closed for several hours.
Residents say it's an army surplus building. Drones can be seen in the sky in this footage. #CKLW pic.twitter.com/xbNiRRFhXb— Kimberley N Johnson (@KimberleyNJ) October 14, 2017
