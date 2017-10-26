

CTV Windsor





Chatham-Kent police have arrested five people after a drug bust on Wednesday night.

Members of the police intelligence section and critical incident response team executed a search warrant at residence in Chatham around 8 p.m.

Upon entry, four men (34, 32, 29 and 27 years) and one woman (34 years) were located.

Police seized cocaine, cannabis marijuana, psilocybin, cannabis resin and Hydromorphone.

They also found contaminated electronic digital scales, contaminated drug paraphernalia and approximately $5,200 in money.

All five individuals are charged with the following offenses:

• Possession for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine),

• Possession for the purpose of trafficking (cannabis marijuana),

• Possession of a controlled substance (cannabis resin),

• Possession of a controlled substance (psilocybin),

• Possession of a controlled substance (Hydromorphone),

They were transported to Chatham-Kent Police Service Headquarters where four of the individuals were released with a court date in November 2017.

One of the men has been held in custody for a bail hearing.