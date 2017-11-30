

CTV Windsor





Construction on the downtown Chatham "Boardwalk on the Thames" condo project has once again fallen behind schedule.

At last report, workers believed the multi-million dollar project would be complete by Christmas.

Now the developer and site supervisor say April is when work may be finished.

Brian Chute tells CTV News it's an aggressive but attainable timeline if they find enough labour.

Work began on the 10-storey building back in 2010.