An eight-year-old boy from Chatham has been released from hospital after being hit by a car.

Chatham-Kent police say the boy ran in front of a vehicle on Thames Street in Chatham around 5:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

The woman driving the car slammed on her brakes, but was not able to stop in time. Her vehicle struck the boy, who was thrown into the air and landed on the asphalt.

The boy was airlifted to a London hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries. He has since returned home and is expected to make a full recovery.

Police say they were able to determine the woman was travelling under the 40 km/h speed limit and showed no signs of impairment.

The driver was distraught, but not physically injured.

The Chatham-Kent Police Service is asking everyone to remind children to look both ways before crossing the street.