

CTV Windsor





The St. Clair Catholic District School Board is getting $26.7-million to build two new elementary schools in Chatham.

One will be built on the north side to replace St. Vincent, St. Agnes and Our Lady of Fatima; and one will be built on the south side, to replace St. Joseph, St. Ursula and Georges P. Vanier. The exact location of the new schools is still being finalized and will be announced in the coming weeks.

The two schools will have space for 564 students each, and there will be six rooms dedicated that offer nearly 100 child care spaces.

“This is a very exciting and momentous time in the history of Catholic education in Chatham, as we embark on a planning process, which will ultimately lead to state-of-the-art facilities for our Chatham elementary students,” says Dan Parr, Director of Education.

“We know that these new facilities will provide improved educational opportunities for our Catholic families in Chatham for many generations to come,” says John Van Heck, Chair of the Board.

The Catholic Board will also move forward with plans to renovate and refurbish the Our Lady of Fatima site, which will be the new home of the Chatham French Immersion program, replacing Monsignor Uyen. Trustees hope the work can be done in time for the start of school in September 2019.

In Windsor, the Greater Essex County District School Board is also getting $3.99 million in funding as part of Monday’s announcement to pay for renovations to Roseland Public School.

Public relations officer Scott Scantlebury says the project was part of their most recent capital priorities submission.

He says the funding will help cover the renovations for the front of the school building, which is the oldest section of the school.

The funding is part of the Ontario government’s announcement to fund 10 new schools and 28 renovation projects. The work will create a combined 460 new licensed child care spaces for young children and their families.

"By building the best possible learning environments for our students, we are laying the groundwork for their future success” says Education Minister Mitzie Hunter. “These new and renovated schools will support the well-being and achievement of students across the province for years to come."

"Creating more licensed child care spaces in Ontario schools is an important part of our renewed vision for the child care and early years system in our province” adds Indira Naidoo-Harris, the Minister Responsible for Early Years and Child Care. “These new projects will make a real difference in the lives of families and are an important step in laying the foundation for a strong future for our children."