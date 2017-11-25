

CTV Windsor





Windsor Goodfellows volunteers are disappointed after they were asked to leave an east end Walmart.

They were collecting donations for their annual newspaper campaign.

Goodfellows want an explanation after being told to leave the Walmart property on Tecumseh Road east Friday.

Volunteers say they've canvassed for donations at the store entrance in years past.

Officials from Walmart say what has happened is a misunderstanding, but it is investigating. It says it supports local charities but believes proper protocol wasn’t in place for the canvas.

The Goodfellows club assumed they could continue to collect donations outside the east end Walmart after doing so for years.

But they say on Friday volunteers were told to get off the property and get donations elsewhere.

Goodfellows was established in 1910 and collect year round for those in need.

They typically collect $3,000 at the Walmart location.

“They do a lot for our community and for Walmart to just kick them off the property basically and miss out on $3,000 just seems more than a shame,” said one woman.