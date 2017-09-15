

No charges will be laid after a 16-year-old pedestrian was killed after a collision on Moraviantown First Nation in November.

Moravian First Nation police and OPP have concluded their investigation of the incident that took place on Nov. 19, 2016.

At the time, police said a black Chrysler 300 had turned south onto Centre Street when the vehicle struck three pedestrians who were walking on the road.

As a result of the collision, Bailey Jacobs, 16, of Moraviantown First Nation has succumbed to her injuries.

The driver of the motor vehicle, a 21-year-old male from Moraviantown First Nation was not injured.

The investigation has determined the driver was not at fault and no charges will be laid in the matter.