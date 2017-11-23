

CTV Windsor





Windsor police say impaired driving charges have been upgraded for a Tecumseh man after the passenger in his vehicle died from her injuries.

Officers were dispatched to a two-vehicle collision in the area of McHugh Street and Mickey Renaud Way just before midnight on Sunday.

Officers arrived and observed a Buick Rainer and a Honda Civic with extensive damage and the occupants were being treated by EMS paramedics and Windsor Fire and Rescue.

Investigators learned that the passenger of the Buick Rainer had succumbed to their injuries in hospital.

Friends have identified the victim as 39-year-old Cindy Harrison of Windsor. They say she was in a relationship with the driver.

Harrison’s friend Colette Pinsonneault says the single mother of two was taken off life support and passed away Tuesday morning.

As a result, charges against the alleged driver of the vehicle were upgraded.

Investigators are asking any witnesses who have not already spoken to police to call.

Jeffrey Wilson, 46, is charged with impaired driving causing death, impaired driving causing bodily harm, exceeding 80 milligrams of alcohol causing death and exceeding 80 milligrams of alcohol causing bodily harm.

