Featured
Charges pending after overnight crash
CTV Windsor
Published Thursday, June 8, 2017 6:06AM EDT
One person was taken to hospital and charges are pending following a two vehicle crash early Thursday morning.
The collision occurred on Riverside Drive over night and left one person with non-lifethreatening injuries.
Police say charges are pending, but the nature of the charges is not clear at this time.
Riverside Driver was closed between Cameron Avenue and Elm Avenue but has since reopened in time for the morning rush.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.