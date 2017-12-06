

CTV Windsor





A Windsor man faces charges after a two vehicle crash in the south end of the city.

On Tuesday at approximately 11:45 p.m., officers were called about a motor vehicle collision in the area of Howard Avenue and Tulson Way.

Police say they received information that two men exited one of the vehicles and fled the scene on foot.

Officers arrived and found a red Pontiac and a black Dodge Nitro with extensive front end damage. EMS paramedics and Windsor Fire and Rescue personnel also responded and a woman in the Pontiac was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police deployed the Canine Unit and say they located the suspected driver hiding in a wooded area behind a plaza in area of Dougall Ave. and Cabana Rd.

A 30 year old man is facing charges of leaving the scene of an accident and breach of probation.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4000, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com