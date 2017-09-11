Charges laid after motorcycle crash on Lauzon Parkway
Police investigate a crash on Lauzon Parkway at County Road 42 in Windsor, Ont., on Monday, Sept. 11, 2017. (Kimberly Johnson / AM800)
CTV Windsor
Published Monday, September 11, 2017 8:23AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, September 11, 2017 6:40PM EDT
Windsor Police have laid charges in connection with a crash involving a motorcycle.
Lauzon Parkway was shut down at County Road 42 for about four hours Monday after the collision between a vehicle and a motorcycle around 6:30 a.m.
Police say the motorcyclist was transported with non-life threatening injuries.
The driver of the vehicle has been charged with careless operation of a motor vehicle.