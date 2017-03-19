

CTV Windsor





A 50-year-old man has been released from hospital following an incident on a city bus on the weekend.

Windsor police officers found a knife at the scene, but say nobody was stabbed during the incident at the intersection of Drouillard Road and Seminole Street around 9 p.m. Saturday.

Police have charged the man with assault with a weapon and uttering threats.

Another man was also arrested, but later released with no charges.

Transit Windsor officials say the accused was heavily intoxicated and caused a disturbance with the female bus driver before a 20-year-old rider stepped in to defend her.

Executive Director Pat Delmore says the two-way communication system with police helped during this incident.

"Our operators have the ability to pick up the phone and speak directly with Windsor police or fire dispatch" says Delmore. "That really assists us because in a very, very short amount of time, we have police assistance right at the door of the bus."

Delmore adds this is not a common occurrence on a City bus.

"I will say we are extremely lucky here in Windsor, we have a system where people respect the transit system that we have and we don't have a lot incidents like this" adds Delmore.