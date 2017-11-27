

Windsor police will be changing how they handle all evidence following a second audit of their drug vault.

The change comes after it came to light officers accidentally disposed of cocaine that was part of an ongoing criminal case.

Chief Al Frederick says the ministry has found it was a single human error and all other pieces of evidence are accounted for.

In July, Miles Meraw, 30, was sentenced to 30-months for drug trafficking.

This even though the drugs in question, nine ounces of cocaine, were destroyed by police before he was convicted.

A conviction Meraw is appealing.

But in the fallout of this disposal, the chief asked for an external audit.

“It’s a leap of faith,” says Frederick.

Frederick still asked ministry auditors to come into headquarters and look through every single piece of evidence.

“They looked at 111 exhibits and of 111 there was 100 per cent compliance, all 111 exhibits were located and found,” says Frederick.

Frederick says they also went backwards and all exhibits were accounted for in the 'concluded case' vault.

The ministry did, however, make 11 recommendations.

“They're mostly about policies and procedures, and our physical space,” says Frederick.

Frederick says they've already implemented 10 of them.

The final one is a $200,000 - $300,000 investment in a barcoding system, for every piece of evidence, not just drugs.

The chief believes the loss of the cocaine in the Meraw case was an isolated incident of human error.

“The one who was responsible for the drug, the one responsible for the destruction of that drug evidence, was the person who brought it forward, so we don't think there was anything untoward there,” says Frederick.