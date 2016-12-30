

CTV Windsor





Low income residents will notice changes to support programs in Windsor-Essex.

The office for Pathway to Potential on Chatham Street in downtown Windsor is now closed.

The anti-poverty initiative is also losing key staff.

The marketing and community engagement manager is no longer with the program and executive director Adam Vasey will leave the post in the new year.

Pathway to Potential was fully funded by the city and Essex County, to the tune of $1.8 million, to help an estimated 1-in-6 people locally who live in poverty.

Essex County warden Tom Bain insists the fight against local poverty and the programs from P2P will continue.