A ceremony honouring Paul Martin Senior was held Thursday morning at Heavenly Rest Cemetery in Windsor.

The former Windsor area MP was an honorary colonel in the Windsor Regiment.

His grandson and other family members came from Montreal for the event where poppies were laid on Martin's gravestone.

“When one gets to remember their grandparents you remember all the great memories but you also remember that they're not with you right now too so it's always a little bittersweet," says David Martin.

Former Prime Minister Paul Martin Jr. was not able to attend. He is in Saskatoon for an event involving the Martin Family Initiative, but his wife Sheila was on hand for Thursday‘s ceremony.