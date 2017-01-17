

Melanie Borrelli, CTV Windsor





There’s no snow in Windsor and it’s above zero, but that’s not going to stop CCMA and Juno award winner Brett Kissel from bringing his “Ice, Snow & 30 Below” Tour to the city.

The 26-year-old country singer from Flat Lake, Alta., is performing at the Chrysler Theatre tonight.

Following the success of his first major label album, “Started with a Song”, Kissel is now showcasing his latest release, “Pick me Up” which charted his first No. 1 single, “Airwaves”.

At the 2016 Canadian Country Music Awards in London, Kissel won Male Artist of the Year, Fan’s Choice Award and Interactive Artist of the Year.

His Juno award for Breakthrough Artist of the Year in 2014 was the first time in 17 years a country act earned the honour.

Kissel is also known for his touching song “I Didn’t Fall in Love With Your Hair”, which resonates with cancer patients and their loved ones.

The all ages show in Windsor, with special guest Buck Twenty, starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available online or at the Chrysler Theatre Box Office.