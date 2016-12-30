

The Canadian Border Services Agency is reminding drivers they are responsible for a vehicle’s contents after a father and daughter were arrested when a loaded handgun was discovered.

On Nov. 25, a father and daughter were crossing into Windsor at the tunnel to visit family. The father was driving the car owned by his daughter’s boyfriend.

During the examination of that vehicle, CBSA officials say an undeclared handgun was found in the glove compartment. The handgun was loaded with a prohibited 13-round magazine.

Both the father and daughter were arrested. The female said that the vehicle belonged to her boyfriend and that neither of them was aware of the weapon.

Although no criminal charges were laid against the pair, a $1,500 penalty was placed against the vehicle and the firearm was seized with no terms of release.

CBSA officials say drivers are responsible for all contents within a conveyance whether it is theirs, borrowed or rented.

Also in November, on two separate occasions at the tunnel, the CBSA intercepted individuals who were wanted in Canada for outstanding warrants.

At the Ambassador Bridge on Nov. 5, two U.S. residents were arrested after two undeclared handguns were discovered. CBSA officers say it was evident that they were not familiar with the border crossing process or the area. Therefore, the determination was made to release them after a fine of $500 was paid. The firearms were seized with no terms of release.