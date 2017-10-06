

The Canada Border Services Agency is reminding travellers to plan ahead if going across over the Canadian Thanksgiving weekend.

Historically, the Southern Ontario Region experiences higher volumes on Friday and Monday of the long weekend.

Here are some tips to help your border experience:

-Download our CanBorder app and check current border wait times to help plan your trip based on forecasted wait times. Services such as “Near Me” and “Favourites” make it easy to find and access information on ports of entry that are nearby.

-Ensure each passenger has correct travel documents.

-Know your purchases, know where your receipts are, and know your personal exemptions and restrictions.

-Know the contents of your vehicle. Certain goods are prohibited or restricted from entering Canada including firearms and some food, plant and animal products.

-If you are unsure whether a product is allowed, we recommend that you declare the item and speak to a border services officer if you have any questions. Goods that are not declared are subject to seizure and penalties, and could lead to prosecution. You can find out more, by consulting the CBSA website.

-Special reminder for visitors to Canada: Please leave your hand guns at home. But, if you do accidently bring a firearm of any kind, avoid penalty and/or prosecution by declaring all firearms to the CBSA officer in the Primary Inspection Lane booth.

The CBSA would also like to remind travellers that the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel will be closed for renovations beginning at 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 20 and will reopen at 5:30 am on Monday, Oct. 30.

During this time, the CBSA will be using all available resources to increase staffing levels at the Ambassador Bridge, including the use of additional NEXUS lanes.

For more information, visit the CBSA website at www.cbsa.gc.ca or contact the Border Information Service at 1‑800‑461-9999.