

CTV Windsor





Cavalier Tool & Manufacturing Inc. employees, customers and officials celebrated the opening of the newly expanded assembly area and the addition of more jobs.

The ribbon cutting ceremony took place Wednesday at their facility at 3450 Wheelton Dr.

In addition to $6-million being invested in the building and infrastructure, Cavalier has also purchased over $3 million in high-end manufacturing equipment. The move is expected to keep 126 jobs at the existing facility and add 20 new jobs over the lifespan of the grant program.

“The grand opening of our new advanced assembly area will catapult Cavalier to the next level of our growth plan, bringing new jobs and investment to the region,” says Brian Bendig, president of Cavalier Tool & Manufacturing.

It will allow them to reclaim current assembly areas to provide some much-needed space to house new technologies, and the final assembly process will enhance speed-to-market offerings.

Bendig says it was made possible through the cooperation and guidance of city of Windsor and the Windsor-Essex Economic Development Corporation.

“For over 40 years Cavalier Tool has operated in Windsor and supporting local businesses like Cavalier to expand and grow is one of our primary objectives,” says Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens.

The opening of the adjacent land by the City of Windsor facilitated the building addition celebration.

Officials say with several minor expansions over its history, the newly built addition will result in a considerable improvement to the manufacturing process.

“Incentive programs, such as CIP, delivers not only a positive impact on businesses in our region but provides another economic development tool to attract investors,” says Stephen MacKenzie, CEO, Windsor-Essex Economic Development Corporation.

Cavalier is a producer of medium to large plastic injection molds. While it maintains a presence in the automotive arena, Cavalier has provided tooling for primarily the non-automotive markets – sports recreation, heavy truck, agricultural and commercial, since 1975.