The investigation continues into the cause of a downtown Windsor house fire.

Crews were called to 496 Caron Avenue before 7 p.m. on Saturday night.

Firefighters found flames coming from the lower unit of the duplex.

One woman was sent to hospital with undetermined injuries.

Two other residents have been left homeless.

The Ontario Fire Marshall is assisting in the investigation to help determine the cause of the blaze.