The cause of a house fire in Amherstburg has been listed as undetermined due to the amount of damage.

Firefighters were called to a house fire Tuesday morning in the 100 block of Gore Street, near Seymour Street.

All residents were reportedly out of the house upon arrival.

Damage to the home was so severe that investigators were unable to determine a cause. It is known that the fire originated in the main floor laundry room.

Two adjacent homes also suffered exterior heat damage. Total damage for all three homes is set at $350,000.

Essex Powerlines says a power outage at the time was due the fire. Live power lines were down affecting King Street, Murray Street, Seymour Street and Richmond Street.