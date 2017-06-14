

CTV Windsor





The director of the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board is calling it quits.

After a 41-year career in education, Paul Picard plans to retire in October.

The 64-year-old is the son of a former chair of the Windsor separate school board.

Picard began his career as a teacher in 1976. He became director in 2010.

The process for choosing Picard's replacement will be announced in the coming weeks.

Catholic board trustees were also presented with a draft school budget for the next academic year at Tuesday’s meeting.

Executive Superintendent of Business Penny King says a $1.5-million deficit will be covered by the board's $11-million accumulated surplus.

King tells CTV Windsor there's been constant improvement, as last year's budget deficit was reduced from about $5-million to $3.4-million.

King adds a new provincial funding formula will allow the board to hire additional teachers despite a projected enrollment decrease of more than 300 students.

The budget is expected to receive final approval at the board's next meeting on June 26.