Featured
Catholic school board director to retire, as budget talks continue
WECDSB director of education Paul Picard (left) announces his retirement. (Michelle Maluske / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Wednesday, June 14, 2017 9:29AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, June 14, 2017 10:18PM EDT
The director of the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board is calling it quits.
After a 41-year career in education, Paul Picard plans to retire in October.
The 64-year-old is the son of a former chair of the Windsor separate school board.
Picard began his career as a teacher in 1976. He became director in 2010.
The process for choosing Picard's replacement will be announced in the coming weeks.
Catholic board trustees were also presented with a draft school budget for the next academic year at Tuesday’s meeting.
Executive Superintendent of Business Penny King says a $1.5-million deficit will be covered by the board's $11-million accumulated surplus.
King tells CTV Windsor there's been constant improvement, as last year's budget deficit was reduced from about $5-million to $3.4-million.
King adds a new provincial funding formula will allow the board to hire additional teachers despite a projected enrollment decrease of more than 300 students.
The budget is expected to receive final approval at the board's next meeting on June 26.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.