The director of the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board is calling it quits.

After a 41-year career in education, Paul Picard plans to retire in October.

The 64-year-old is the son of a former chair of the Windsor separate school board.

He began his career as a teacher in 1976. He became director in 2010.

The process for choosing Picard's replacement will be announced in the coming weeks.