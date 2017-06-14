Featured
Catholic school board director to retire
WECDSB director of education Paul Picard (left) announces his retirement. (Michelle Maluske / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Wednesday, June 14, 2017 9:29AM EDT
The director of the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board is calling it quits.
After a 41-year career in education, Paul Picard plans to retire in October.
The 64-year-old is the son of a former chair of the Windsor separate school board.
He began his career as a teacher in 1976. He became director in 2010.
The process for choosing Picard's replacement will be announced in the coming weeks.
